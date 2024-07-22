Nation

Rajya Sabha chairman rejects opposition notices on UP govt order on Kanwar Yatra

Opposition MPs had given notices under rule 267 seeking suspension of the business of the day to take up discussion on the issue.
NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday rejected notices from opposition MPs calling for discussion on an Uttar Pradesh government order asking shops along the Kanwar Yatra route to display names of their owners and staff.

Opposition MPs had given notices under rule 267 seeking suspension of the business of the day to take up discussion on the issue.

Dhankhar said the notices were "neither in conformity to requirements of rule 267 nor to directions given by the chair and so the same are not accepted."

Uttar Pradesh government order

