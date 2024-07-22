SC stays UP, Uttarakhand orders asking eateries on Kanwar Yatra route to disclose staff names

The top court's two-judge bench, headed by Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice S V N Bhatti, passed the interim order on Monday, after hearing the plea filed by an NGO, Association For Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), All India Trinamool Congress leader and Prof Apoorvanand, as they had moved the Apex court challenging the state govts order.



The apex court, while passing the interim order, issued notice to all the three states -- UP, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh -- and asked them to file their respective replies and fixed the matter for further hearing again next, on July 26.



"Food sellers must not be forced to serve names of owners, staff employed," the apex court said. The order, of Uttar Pradesh govt to all shopkeepers and eatery owners to display their names along with other details across all pockets in the state where the Kanwar Yatra is organised, was yesterday challenged in the Supreme Court, by APCR), Moitra and Prof Apoorvanand.



The UP government issued directives on Friday making it mandatory for shopkeepers and eatery owners to display their names along with other details on their establishments across all pockets in the state where the Kanwar Yatra is organised.



However, after a strong reaction from various quarters, the order was reviewed on Thursday and it was left to the 'free will' of the eateries owners to display their names.



The UP government made it clear on Friday that the guidelines over the display of nameplates on establishments along the Kanwar route were to ensure the smooth conduct of the yatra and also to maintain the sanctity of the pilgrims' faith. The authorities also made it clear that action would be taken against those selling 'halal-certified' products.



The Kanwar Yatra will commence on July 22 with the starting of the Hindu month of Shravan and conclude on August 2.