Terror attack on Army post foiled in J-K's Rajouri, search operations launched

RAJOURI/JAMMU: Army troops foiled a terrorist attack on a security post in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district early on Monday and launched a cordon and search operation to track them down, officials said.

The terrorists fired at an Army post in the Gundha area of Rajouri district at 4 am, and troops guarding the post retaliated, resulting in fierce exchanges, an Army spokesperson said.

The troops foiled the attack, following which a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in the area, the spokesperson added.