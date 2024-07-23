Gujarat man's arrest in drugs case sparks political slugfest as Congress claims he is linked with BJP

SURAT: A political slugfest has erupted between the BJP and Congress in Gujarat after the latter alleged that a man held in a drugs case in Surat was close to several top leaders of the ruling party, including Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi and the party's state chief C R Paatil.

In its response, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the drug peddler's arrest shows that police under the party-led government have zero tolerance on the issue of drugs and action will be taken against culprits irrespective of their political affiliations.

Based on a specific tip-off, the Surat police on Monday raided a hotel in the Salabatpura area of the city nabbed three persons and recovered from them 910 grams of mephedrone drug worth Rs 35.49 lakh, Surat police commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said.

The arrested accused were identified as Chetan Shahu, a resident of Udaipur in Rajasthan, and two men from Surat - Anishkhan Pathan and Vikas Ahir.

A preliminary probe revealed that Shahu, a drug supplier, came to Surat from Rajasthan to deliver the drugs to Pathan and Ahir, who sell the narcotic substance to drug addicts through their network of paan and ice-cream parlours in the city, Gehlot said.

When asked about Ahir's political affiliation, Gehlot said Ahir is known to be a history-sheeter and such people try to associate themselves with a political party or influential people to hide their illegal activities.