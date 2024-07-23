Jharkhand BJP MLA booked under SC/ST act for derogatory statement against CM Hemant Soren

RANHCI: BJP MLA from Bhawnathpur Assembly seat, Bhanu Pratap Shahi, has been booked under the SC/ST Act for his statement against Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

According to the FIR lodged at Ramna Police Station in Garhwa on Tuesday, it is alleged that during a party workers' conference in Ranchi, MLA Bhanu Pratap Shahi stated that Chief Minister Hemant Soren would be pulled out of his chair by grabbing his collar because he is a tribal.

This act of the Garhwa MLA, according to the petitioner, was intended to insult the tribal Chief Minister of Jharkhand. The statement was made by Shahi on July 22 in Ranchi.

"The statement was made by Shahi in front of thousands of BJP workers with the intention of deliberately insulting our tribal Chief Minister. It was broadcasted through many news channels, social media platforms, etc., in the state and the country," stated the FIR filed by the petitioner Rajendra Oraon.

Shahi's statement has incited BJP workers, and the news has spread across Jharkhand and the country, causing anger in the tribal community, which could potentially lead to a caste conflict between the tribal and non-tribal communities, posing a danger to the unity and integrity of India, he added.

The petitioner requested that appropriate legal action be taken by registering an FIR against Bhanu Pratap Shahi under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

Considering his application, an FIR under sections 152 BNS, 3 (1) (r) SC/ST Act, and 67 IT Act has been registered against the Garhwa MLA at Ramna Police Station in Garhwa.

According to the petitioner, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is also the working president of Jharkhand's ruling party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, is currently the most prominent and popular leader of the tribal community (Scheduled Tribe community).