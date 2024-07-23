Madhya Pradesh: Pregnant woman murdered, limbs chopped off and body burnt over dowry

BHOPAL: A 23-year-old pregnant woman was murdered and her body set on fire in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Reena Tanwar.

Reena Tanwar's family, according to NDTV, alleged that her husband Mithun and in-laws had been torturing her for dowry.

Reena Tanwar's body was set on fire after her legs and hands were chopped off, the report said.

The gruesome murder took place at Tandi Khurd village in Kalipeeth police station limits.

Reena was married to Mithun Tanwar five years ago. The couple have a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. She was four months pregnant at the time of her murder.