Maharashtra not mentioned even once in FM's speech: Aaditya alleges bias against State in budget

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said Maharashtra was not mentioned even once by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union budget speech, and alleged bias against the state despite being the largest taxpayer.

In a post on X, Thackeray also accused the Centre of looting Maharashtra by installing a "corrupt regime" and then through taxes.

"I can understand the BJP wanting to save its government and giving Bihar and Andhra Pradesh a huge sum of the budget. But what is Maharashtra's fault? That we are the largest taxpayer? What did we get against what we contributed?"

"Was Maharashtra mentioned even once in the budget? Why does the BJP hate and insult Maharashtra so much? This isn't the first time, through the entire past decade of BJP's government, we have seen this bias against Maharashtra," Thackeray claimed.

In her budget for 2024-25, Sitharaman announced Rs 15,000 crore for the development of Andhra Pradesh's capital city, addressing long-standing commitments under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act.