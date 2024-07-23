Ranchi Diary | Himanta thanks J’khand CM, takes to social media

In a rare thank-you post, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday took to platform X to “appreciate the generosity” of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, informing that he has offered `2 crore as aid to the flood-affected people of this northeastern state. “Hon’ble CM of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren Ji has graciously offered `2 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Assam to aid flood-affected people,” Sarma posted on X. He further added, “On behalf of the people of Assam, I deeply appreciate the generosity of the kind-hearted people of Jharkhand and the Hon’ble Chief Minister.”

Demand for Sarna Religion Code rises

As the monsoon session of Parliament started on Monday, a demand for Sarna region code echoed in the Parliament during the question hour. Raising the issue, Lohardaga MP Sukhdeo Bhagat termed it a sensitive issue and a question of tribal identity. Bhagat said in Parliament that when lions and tigers can be counted in the jungle, then why not the religious identity of the tribals? Bhagat demanded that the Sarna religion code be mentioned separately in the census column. Sarna religion should be included to protect their faith, tradition and culture, he said.

Indra Varsha for Kanwarias

As soon as the Kanwariyas coming from Sultanganj in Bihar enter Jharkhand at Dumma, they are geting relief from the scorching heat as water is being sprinkled on them through the water showers, named as Indra Varsha. As much as 17 Indra Varshas have been installed at different locations on the entire Kanwaria path heading towards Baba temple in Deoghar which will keep on sprkinling water on the Kanwarias regularly. World famous Shrawani Mela in Deoghar started on Monday where several thousands of devotees offer ‘jalabhishek’ to Baba Baidyanath every day. Incidentally, after 72 years there will be five Mondays in the month of Shrawan.

