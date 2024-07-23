Soldier killed as Army foils infiltration bid by terrorists in Poonch

"During the exchange of heavy fire, one braveheart has been injured. Operations are continuing," the Corps said.

According to sources, troops picked up the movement of the group of terrorists in the Battal forward area of the Krishnagati belt and forced the terrorists to retreat.

Lance Naik Subash Kumar was injured in the intense gunfight and later succumbed, they said, adding terrorists too suffered "loss".

The post-mortem has been conducted and the soldier's body handed over to the Army, a police officer said.

A search operation has been launched in the area, the officials said.

On July 18, the army foiled an infiltration bid in the Keran sector of Kupwara in north Kashmir by killing two militants and recovering an Austrian-made Steyr AUG bullpup assault rifle from the slain militants.

Earlier, on July 14, the army foiled another infiltration bid in the Keran sector by killing three militants.