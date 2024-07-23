Union Budget presented for NDA allies, not for India; Maharashtra neglected: NCP (SP)

MUMBAI: The NCP (SP) on Tuesday said the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was not for India but for the NDA allies of Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

In a post on 'X', NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto said Maharashtra was neglected in the Budget, and people of the state will give the BJP a befitting reply in the assembly polls later this year.

"Did Mrs @nsitharaman just present the #Budget for #Bihar and #AndhraPradesh? This is a hold on to 'Crutches #Budget2024'.

@BJP4India-led #NDA government knows that if the Budget is not favourable for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, their government will fall.

Mrs #NirmalaSitaraman presented a budget to benefit the NDA, not #India."

"P.S:Neglected people of #Maharashtra will give a befitting reply to #BJP in the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha elections. Jai Hind Jai Maharashtra," Crasto wrote.