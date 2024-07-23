UP CM Adityanath hails 'public welfare budget', Mayawati terms it disappointment

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget, saying it is a "public welfare budget" that will fulfil the hopes and aspirations of 140 crore Indians and all the resolutions of 'Amritkaal'.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, however, termed it as a disappointment for the poor, unemployed, farmers, women, marginalised and neglected 'bahujans' (communities) of the country.

"Under the guidance of the respected prime minister, the 'sarvasparshi' (all-encompassing), 'sarvasamaveshi' (all-inclusive), 'vikaasonmukhi' (development-oriented) General Budget 2024-25 presented today by the Union finance minister is going to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of 140 crore Indians and all the resolutions of 'Amritkaal'," Adityanath said in a post in Hindi on X.

He said the Union Budget 2024-25, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha, "is an economic document for the creation of a developed India-self-reliant India".