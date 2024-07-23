YSRCP slams Centre, says it has given 'zero' to Andhra Pradesh in Budget

The Central government has given "zero" to Andhra Pradesh in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, the YSR Congress Party alleged.
In its official X account, the party said the Rs 15,000 crore funds for the capital Amaravati is nothing but a surety to be given by the Centre to get a loan.
"Yellow media and TDP have been making noise since morning saying that Rs 15,000 crore has been allocated to AP in the Central government budget.
But the Centre says it will give guarantee to AP to raise Rs 15000 crore as a loan from various institutions," the YSRCP said in the post in Telugu.
Meanwhile, amid mounting calls for Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh, the Union Budget on Tuesday promised significant allocations to the state, including Rs 15,000 crore for the development of the capital, Amaravati.
Ahead of the budget presentation today, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made a couple of visits to the national capital where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, presenting various requests to them.
The allocations in the budget for Andhra Pradesh underscore the NDA government's reliance on crucial support from the Telugu Desam Party, which holds 16 Lok Sabha seats, and actor Pawan Kalyan-led Janasena, with two seats.
The substantial aid earmarked for Amaravati is expected to bolster the TDP-led NDA government's morale in the state, jumpstarting the stalled capital project after a hiatus of five years under the YSRCP government led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, which had pushed a three-capital theory.
Apart from the Rs 15,000 crore for Amaravati, other promises in the budget such as financial support for the Polavaram irrigation project and the Backward Districts package, are mandated by the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.
"Today the Centre promised Rs 15,000 crore financial support in the budget. There is hope that happy days are here again. Had Amaravati been completed, the state would have had a Rs 2 to 3 lakh crore asset," Naidu said in the assembly during a debate.
He further said the state should thank the Centre for categorically assuring that it would complete Polavaram Project "as early as possible".
On February 20, 2014 in Rajya Sabha, former prime minister Manmohan Singh had pledged special category status (SCS) to the residuary state of Andhra Pradesh for five years.
In a statement on a special package for the successor state of Andhra Pradesh, the then PM also promised to facilitate smooth and full Rehabilitation & Resettlement (R&R) under the Polavaram Project.
Political analyst P Pulla Rao said the Union Budget presented today met public expectations.
"The expectations were very high but they were largely met by the central government. And the political challenge for the NDA government at the state as well as Centre was acute and the budget has met the challenge," he told PTI.
Earlier, Andhra Pradesh IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday said the Union Budget allocations for industrial growth, infrastructure, irrigation and others is a 'new sunrise' for the state.
The IT Minister highlighted that their struggle has been recognised, calling the development as a matter of great pride for the people of the southern state.
"A new sunrise for Andhra Pradesh. I am extremely delighted and grateful for the Union Finance Minister's announcement today in the Budget. These will go a long way towards helping AP (Andhra Pradesh) achieve its development and social objectives," said Lokesh in a post on X.
According to the IT Minister, a special and holistic package has been provided to the state, covering all important areas such as industrial growth, infrastructure, irrigation and human resource development.
"I would like to make a special mention to the generous contribution made toward Amaravati and Polavaram. Today will be marked as a red letter day in the new state's history," he said.
Lokesh said this is the "first step towards our march together to building a state of our dreams".
Earlier, Lokesh, who also handles the portfolio of human resource development, welcomed the Central government's budgetary proposals providing support to Amaravati and Polavaram Irrigation projects.
"Thanks to the Central government which announced that it will provide full support for the completion of the projects of Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh, and Polavaram project, the lifeline of AP (Andhra Pradesh)," he said.
"On behalf of the people of the state, we express our gratitude to the NDA government for committing to the reconstruction of Andhra Pradesh by allocating Rs 15,000 crore in the budget," Lokesh added.
Presenting the Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman on Tuesday said the Central government will provide Rs 15,000 crore financial assistance for Andhra Pradesh for the purpose of the development of Amaravati.
She further said the NDA government at the Centre is fully committed to financing and early completion of Polavaram irrigation project, which is considered as a lifeline for Andhra Pradesh and its farmers.
"Our government has made concerted efforts to fulfil the commitments in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. We are recognising the state's need for a capital.
We will facilitate special financial support through multilateral development agencies. In the current financial year, Rs15,000 crore will be arranged with additional amounts in future years," she said.
Sitharaman further said under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, for promoting industrial development, funds will be provided for essential infrastructure such as water, power, Railways and roads, and also grants for backward regions of Rayalaseema, Prakasam and north coastal Andhra Pradesh.