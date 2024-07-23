YSRCP slams Centre, says it has given 'zero' to Andhra Pradesh in Budget

The Central government has given "zero" to Andhra Pradesh in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, the YSR Congress Party alleged.

In its official X account, the party said the Rs 15,000 crore funds for the capital Amaravati is nothing but a surety to be given by the Centre to get a loan.

"Yellow media and TDP have been making noise since morning saying that Rs 15,000 crore has been allocated to AP in the Central government budget.

But the Centre says it will give guarantee to AP to raise Rs 15000 crore as a loan from various institutions," the YSRCP said in the post in Telugu.

Meanwhile, amid mounting calls for Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh, the Union Budget on Tuesday promised significant allocations to the state, including Rs 15,000 crore for the development of the capital, Amaravati.

Ahead of the budget presentation today, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made a couple of visits to the national capital where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, presenting various requests to them.

The allocations in the budget for Andhra Pradesh underscore the NDA government's reliance on crucial support from the Telugu Desam Party, which holds 16 Lok Sabha seats, and actor Pawan Kalyan-led Janasena, with two seats.

The substantial aid earmarked for Amaravati is expected to bolster the TDP-led NDA government's morale in the state, jumpstarting the stalled capital project after a hiatus of five years under the YSRCP government led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, which had pushed a three-capital theory.