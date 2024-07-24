BJP to step up efforts to woo OBCs ahead of upcoming UP Assembly bypolls

LUCKNOW: With the drift of Other Backward Classes (OBC) voters away from the BJP being seen as a significant reason for its debacle in UP in the recent Lok Sabha polls, the state unit of the ruling party is all set to step up efforts to win them back ahead of the upcoming bypolls to 10 assembly seats.
The party is planning special drives to re-integrate the OBC voting bloc, which had consolidated behind the BJP in every electoral challenge since 2014 except the recent general elections.
In order to chart out the future course, the executive committee meeting of the BJP OBC Morcha will take place here on July 29. In the meeting, all senior BJP leaders of the organisation and the state government including CM Yogi Adityanath, both the deputy CMs, state BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhury and organization general secretary Dharampal Singh will meet to deliberate on the steps needed to woo back the OBC vote bank.
A roadmap is expected to be drawn during the state executive meet of the OBC wing of the UP BJP on Monday.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling party, whose tally dwindled to 33 from 62 seats, got a jolt as at least seven per cent of the non-Yadav OBC vote bank that had voted in favour of the BJP in the 2022 Assembly election drifted towards the opposition bloc.
According to state BJP OBC Morcha and Yogi Minister Narendra Kashyap, discussions at the meeting would focus on bringing out a solution to reinforce the party's footprint amongst the OBCs. He said it was imperative to ascertain why the OBCs did not consolidate behind the BJP in the recent Lok Sabha polls like they did earlier.
Kashyap, who met CM Yogi on Wednesday to invite him to the meeting, said that the state government had been working relentlessly for the backward classes.
Significantly, the BJP’s social engineering, based on the support of non-Yadav OBC and non-Jatav SC, failed to impress the voters in the Lok Sabha elections.
Though the party attributes it to fear mongering by the opposition among OBC and SC voters over the false narrative of ‘change in Constitution’ to ‘do away with reservation,’ it needs a thorough brainstorming for course correction.
BJP sources said the meeting is expected to be attended by over 400 key functionaries from all six regions of the state. Discussions would also be held around the upcoming rural local bodies elections due in 2025 as well as the 2027 state assembly polls.
The meet also assumes significance in the wake of the ongoing rumblings in the UP unit of the party with Deputy CM Keshav Maurya trying to take a line contrarian to CM Yogi while finding the reason for the party’s debacle.