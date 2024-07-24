BJP to step up efforts to woo OBCs ahead of upcoming UP Assembly bypolls

LUCKNOW: With the drift of Other Backward Classes (OBC) voters away from the BJP being seen as a significant reason for its debacle in UP in the recent Lok Sabha polls, the state unit of the ruling party is all set to step up efforts to win them back ahead of the upcoming bypolls to 10 assembly seats.

The party is planning special drives to re-integrate the OBC voting bloc, which had consolidated behind the BJP in every electoral challenge since 2014 except the recent general elections.

In order to chart out the future course, the executive committee meeting of the BJP OBC Morcha will take place here on July 29. In the meeting, all senior BJP leaders of the organisation and the state government including CM Yogi Adityanath, both the deputy CMs, state BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhury and organization general secretary Dharampal Singh will meet to deliberate on the steps needed to woo back the OBC vote bank.

A roadmap is expected to be drawn during the state executive meet of the OBC wing of the UP BJP on Monday.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling party, whose tally dwindled to 33 from 62 seats, got a jolt as at least seven per cent of the non-Yadav OBC vote bank that had voted in favour of the BJP in the 2022 Assembly election drifted towards the opposition bloc.