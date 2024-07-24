India desires to conclude mutually beneficial FTA with UK, says PM Modi

NEW DELHI: During a meeting with visiting British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India’s intention to conclude a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries.

"A pleasure to meet UK FS @DavidLammy. Appreciate the priority accorded by PM @Keir_Starmer to broaden and deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Remain committed to elevating the ties. Welcome the bilateral Technology Security Initiative and the desire to conclude a mutually beneficial FTA," PM Modi later posted on X.

Lammy also discussed tapping opportunities for British and Indian businesses.

"We are working together to accelerate climate action while creating opportunities for British and Indian businesses. The UK and India share a unique living bridge that enriches both our countries," said Lammy after meeting PM Modi.