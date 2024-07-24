India desires to conclude mutually beneficial FTA with UK, says PM Modi

NEW DELHI: During a meeting with visiting British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India’s intention to conclude a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries.
"A pleasure to meet UK FS @DavidLammy. Appreciate the priority accorded by PM @Keir_Starmer to broaden and deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Remain committed to elevating the ties. Welcome the bilateral Technology Security Initiative and the desire to conclude a mutually beneficial FTA," PM Modi later posted on X.
Lammy also discussed tapping opportunities for British and Indian businesses.
"We are working together to accelerate climate action while creating opportunities for British and Indian businesses. The UK and India share a unique living bridge that enriches both our countries," said Lammy after meeting PM Modi.
Lammy held discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on enhancing the bilateral relationship.
"It is an important relationship and there are many opportunities. How we explore the possibilities and how we realise our potential in a more meaningful way is a task that I look forward to undertaking with you. We are both countries that have a big global presence and we would like to work together on global issues and on global platforms," said Jaishankar during his meeting with Lammy on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, there is optimism that the FTA talks which began in January 2022 will come to a conclusion soon. British PM Starmer had pledged support to the negotiations earlier this month and said that the two countries would work on a pact that suited both.
"India is the emerging superpower of the 21st century, the largest country in the world with 1.4 billion people and one of the fastest growing economies of the world. Our FTA negotiations is the floor not the ceiling of our ambitions to unlock our shared potential and deliver growth from Bengaluru to Birmingham," Lammy had said ahead of his arrival in India.