Indian Navy evacuates critically injured Chinese mariner from a bulk carrier off Mumbai

NEW DELHI: Responding to a distress call received by the Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai, the Indian Navy evacuated a 51-year-old Chinese mariner reported to have been suffering heavy blood loss due to critical injury.

The Navy on Wednesday said the distress call was received on July 24 from bulk carrier Zhong Shan Men 200 Nm (approx 370 km) from Mumbai requesting immediate evacuation.

"Responding to the medical emergency, a Sea King helicopter was launched from Indian Naval Air Station INS Shikra at 0550 hrs. Despite the challenging conditions with winds over 45 knots & the ship experiencing heavy roll, compounded with non-availability of a clear area on the continuous deck, the patient was successfully airlifted from the bridge wing of the vessel," officials from the Navy said.