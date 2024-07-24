Jharkhand: FIR against school teacher for brutal assault on students

RANCHI: In a shocking incident, more than a dozen children from a private school in Ranchi were allegedly beaten by their sports teacher for underperforming in a recent sports tournament.

The incident reportedly took place after the Regional Inter-School Tournament held on July 22 and 23 in Bokaro.

According to the students, following the tournament, the sports teacher, Ayush Kumar Sinha, took them to a room at Sector IV DAV in Bokaro and assaulted them with a rod and belt.

This was done after the teacher covered the CCTV cameras with a cloth, according to the complaint.

The tournament, which attracted participants from across the state, including students from DAV Gandhinagar in Ranchi, saw several students returning with disappointing results.

Upon their return, the children disclosed the abuse to their parents, who initially approached the school principal. However, no action was taken against the teacher.

On Wednesday, the parents lodged a formal complaint with the Gonda Police Station.

The complaint detailed that the teacher not only beat the children but also damaged their mobile phones by throwing them on the floor. Furthermore, the teacher allegedly threatened the students with transfer certificates if they revealed the incident to their parents. The complaint also mentioned the teacher frequently went into the toilet, which was filled with a suspicious material, and smoked cigarettes before resuming the assault.

"The teacher’s actions have caused serious physical and psychological harm to the children. After failing to get a response from the school principal, we had no choice but to file a complaint with the police," said Manish Kumar, the father of an 11-year-old student from class 6 at DAV Gandhinagar.

Gonda Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abhay Kumar Sinha confirmed that a Zero FIR has been lodged, as the incident occurred outside their jurisdiction. The matter will be transferred to the concerned police station in Bokaro for further investigation.

A Zero FIR allows the police to register a complaint regardless of where the crime occurred, and it will be forwarded to the appropriate jurisdiction for investigation.