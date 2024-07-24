Patna Diary | Stage set for state legislative council polls

Stage is set for election of Prof Ram Vachan Rai as vice chairman of Bihar Legislative Council. Earlier Awadhesh Narayan Singh was elected as chairman of the Legislative Council, replacing Devesh Chandra Thakur, who was elected as a member of Lok Sabha from Sitamarhi in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election. Prof Rai filed his nomination papers in the presence of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy CMs-Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha in the state secretariat and other ministers. Rai became MLC for the first time in 2004 and was nominated for the second time in 2021.

Seasoned Nitish turns situation in his favour

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is a seasoned politician, and he has the ability to turn the situation in his favour as well. Though Nitish’s Janata Dal (United) lost in by-election held recently to Rupauli assembly seat, he managed to get support of Independent candidate Shankar Singh, who announced to lend his support to JD(U) national president ahead of Monsoon session of state legislature. A JD(U) leader said, “JD(U) fell short of one seat in the assembly after its MLA resigned, necessitating by-polls on the seat. However, the MLA who won decided to lend his support to JD(U).”

Ramashankar

Our correspondent in Bihar

ramashankar@newindianexpress.com