Visionary Budget to uplift society: Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the Union Budget was aimed at realizing ‘Viksit-Bharat’, asserting that the Budget proposals belonged to every section of society with a potential to herald “better growth and a bright future’ in the country.
In a televised message, the PM said the Budget ensures inclusive growth, benefiting every segment of society and paving the way for a developed India.
“The budget will act as a catalyst in making India the third-largest economy globally and will lay a solid foundation for a developed India,” the PM said.
He said the Budget was sharply focused on the youth, women, farmers, the poor and middle class. A renewed focus on manufacturing and infrastructure will give a new push to development, he added.
The proposed employment-linked incentive schemes added in the Budget proposals will create crores of new jobs. “This visionary Budget will uplift and empower every part of our society”, he said, reiterating his government’s commitment to generating jobs and self-employment opportunities.
The provisions for higher education and the scheme for internships for 1 crore youths is one of the best features. “Working in top companies under the scheme, the young interns will find new avenues of moving ahead in their career,” he said, adding that the rise in the limit of collateral-free loans under the Mudra scheme from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh will greatly benefit small businessmen, women, Dalits, the backwards and deprived.
“The budget empowers every segment of society. It paves the way for prosperity in our villages and for the poor and farmers”, he said. “By focusing on manufacturing and infrastructure, the Budget will invigorate economic development and sustain its momentum”, he said, adding that the development of the country’s eastern region will get new momentum through the ‘Purvodaya’ vision.
“A big focus of this Budget is the nation’s farmers. The government after unveiling the world’s biggest grain storage scheme has introduced ‘vegetable production clusters’ which will help both farmers and the middle class”, he said.
“The budget has come up with strong plans to empower the tribal society, Dalits and backward classes. This Budget will also help in ensuring the economic participation of women”, the PM said.
‘Budget for jobs the best’
