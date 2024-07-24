Visionary Budget to uplift society: Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the Union Budget was aimed at realizing ‘Viksit-Bharat’, asserting that the Budget proposals belonged to every section of society with a potential to herald “better growth and a bright future’ in the country.

In a televised message, the PM said the Budget ensures inclusive growth, benefiting every segment of society and paving the way for a developed India.

“The budget will act as a catalyst in making India the third-largest economy globally and will lay a solid foundation for a developed India,” the PM said.

He said the Budget was sharply focused on the youth, women, farmers, the poor and middle class. A renewed focus on manufacturing and infrastructure will give a new push to development, he added.

The proposed employment-linked incentive schemes added in the Budget proposals will create crores of new jobs. “This visionary Budget will uplift and empower every part of our society”, he said, reiterating his government’s commitment to generating jobs and self-employment opportunities.