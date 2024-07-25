Congress distances itself from MP Channi's remarks on Amritpal

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday said views expressed by its MP Charanjit Singh Channi "on Amritpal Singh" are his own and do not reflect in any way the position of the party.

The Opposition party's reaction came after Channi said the detention of an elected MP under the NSA was part of an "undeclared emergency" by the Centre, drawing a sharp response from the BJP that pointed out that he was referring to jailed radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh.

"The views expressed by Charanjit Singh Channi, MP on Amritpal Singh are his own, and do not reflect in any way the position of the Indian National Congress," Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.