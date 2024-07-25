Haryana doctors' indefinite strike to continue as talks with govt fail to make headway

CHANDIGARH: The indefinite strike by around 3,000 government doctors, which began on Thursday hitting services in state-run hospitals in Haryana, will continue as a marathon round of talks between a body representing the doctors and the government failed to make much headway.

The strike has been called by the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA), which represents the government doctors in the state, to protest the non-fulfilment of their various demands.

At the end of the second round of talks which went until late evening, HCMSA president Dr Rajesh Khyalia said, "Not much headway has been made on demands like career progression scheme. So, total shutdown of health services will continue. The hunger strike by four doctors (which includes Khyalia) will also continue," he said.

He said not much outcome was achieved at the end of second round of talks with Additional Chief Secretary (Health).

"We reminded in the meeting that the government had agreed the demand pertaining to career progression scheme in an earlier meeting, but now government is not agreeing on this," he said.

Khyalia said around 3,000 doctors had gone on indefinite strike on Thursday.