Hit-and-run case in Greater Noida: Two people sleeping on cot killed

NOIDA: Two people were killed and another was severely injured when an unidentified canter truck hit a charpoy on which they were sleeping by the roadside in Greater Noida West, police said Thursday.

The accident occurred around 11:30 pm on Tuesday near the Gaur Mall in the Bisrakh police station area, according to a senior police official.

Puran Singh (30) from Mainpuri district and Vinod (22) of Budaun district died on the spot, according to police.

Another person, Shyam Singh, from Hathras district sustained serious injuries. He was taken to the district hospital but later referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital for better treatment, police added.

"The incident happened when the canter truck, coming from the Etehda roundabout towards the service road, hit the charpoy on which the victims were sleeping," the police official said.

"Police have registered a case against the unidentified truck driver.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem," the official added.