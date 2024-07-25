Jharkhand Government inks MoU to set up Taj Hotel in Ranchi

RANCHI: Jharkhand government to set up Hotel Taj, involving Rs 400 crore, at Ranchi by 2028.
According to officials, the hotel will be spread over six acres of land in Ranchi Smart City Campus. For this, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Urban Development and Housing Department and ‘The Indian Hotels Company Limited’ (A Tata Enterprises) in presence of CM Hemant Soren on Wednesday.
Tata Steel CEO and MD, TV Narendran, was also present during the programme. The proposal has already been approved by the Jharkhand Cabinet on January 8, 2024 and 6 acres of land was leased out to the Tata Group for the construction of Taj Hotel.
The hotel will have 200 rooms and likely to generate direct and indirect employment to more than 1000 people. The hotel is being constructed in Ranchi under Jharkhand Tourism Policy. After signing the MoU, TV Narendran said that Jharkhand's relationship with Tata is not new; this relationship is more than 100 years old. “Jharkhand is a state in the country where Tata Group has been doing mining and manufacturing work for the last several years. CM Hemant Soren was trying to open Taj Hotel in Ranchi since a long time, which seems to be completed today,” said TV Narendran. Thanks to him for this, he added.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that he wants to create such a system in the state, where he can give a new identity to Jharkhand with the participation of all. “For this, along with the formation of the government, we are trying to connect each link to make the best use of internal resources and to carve the talents here, so that we can give a new dimension to development in the state,” said Soren.
Soren further added that efforts are being made for this for a long time, which now seems to be coming true. “Today is going to be a very historic and pleasant experience. This pleasant experience will increase further when the Taj Hotel is dedicated to the people of the state. The establishment of the Taj Hotel will promote tourism development, which will give Jharkhand a global identity,” said Soren.
The Chief Minister also said that just as Tata has played a key role in taking the country forward, in the same way, the country cannot move forward without Jharkhand. “If Jharkhand stops its hands, then its effect can be seen on the country’s economy. But, our government is working with everyone to take the country forward,” he said.