Jharkhand Government inks MoU to set up Taj Hotel in Ranchi

RANCHI: Jharkhand government to set up Hotel Taj, involving Rs 400 crore, at Ranchi by 2028.

According to officials, the hotel will be spread over six acres of land in Ranchi Smart City Campus. For this, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Urban Development and Housing Department and ‘The Indian Hotels Company Limited’ (A Tata Enterprises) in presence of CM Hemant Soren on Wednesday.

Tata Steel CEO and MD, TV Narendran, was also present during the programme. The proposal has already been approved by the Jharkhand Cabinet on January 8, 2024 and 6 acres of land was leased out to the Tata Group for the construction of Taj Hotel.

The hotel will have 200 rooms and likely to generate direct and indirect employment to more than 1000 people. The hotel is being constructed in Ranchi under Jharkhand Tourism Policy. After signing the MoU, TV Narendran said that Jharkhand's relationship with Tata is not new; this relationship is more than 100 years old. “Jharkhand is a state in the country where Tata Group has been doing mining and manufacturing work for the last several years. CM Hemant Soren was trying to open Taj Hotel in Ranchi since a long time, which seems to be completed today,” said TV Narendran. Thanks to him for this, he added.