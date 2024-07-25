Maharashtra rains: Pune hit hardest, 4 dead; schools and colleges shut

Heavy rains has swept several parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai with the IMD issuing red alert for multiple districts. Severe waterlogging reported in several parts of the financial capital.
Pune is among the worst affected with several parts of the city being inundated due to heavy rain. Four persons are reported dead in the city amid heavy rain with three people being electrocuted due to waterlogging in the city.
The Khadakwasla Dam reached full capacity following heavy rain in the region.
A holiday has been declared for schools, colleges and other educational institutes in Raigad district and Pune city on Thursday in the wake of heavy rainfall, officials said.
A similar order has been issued for Wada and Vikramgad talukas in Palghar district.
Both these districts lie in the coastal region of Maharashtra.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for Raigad district for Wednesday and Thursday and predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall.
The district has been receiving heavy showers over the past few days, which resulted in several rivers, including Kundalika, Amba and Savitri, flowing above the danger mark, which has led to disruption in communication networks, officials said.
The administration has requested the teaching staff to report for duty and assist other personnel in disaster management efforts.
In Palghar, the district collector Govind Bodke issued an order declaring a holiday for all educational institutions in Wada and Vikramgad talukas on Thursday following very heavy rainfall, an official release said.
The weather bureau has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at places with the possibility of extremely heavy showers at isolated places and given an orange alert for the entire district, the order said.
Based on the ground report received from the tehsildars of Wada and Vikramgad talukas, a holiday has been declared there for all private and public educational institutions in the talukas, the collector's order added.
With Khadakwasla Dam reaching full capacity, the Pune administration increased the speed and released the water into the Mutha River on Thursday at 6:00 am at a rate of 40,000 cusecs.
Earlier on Thursday, at 4:00 am, water was released at a speed of 27203 cusecs. An alert has been issued to the residents living along the riverbanks to be careful.
Additionally, due to heavy rains in Pune on Wednesday night, water entered the houses and buildings located in Ekta Nagri and Vitthal Nagar areas.
The Pune Fire Department has brought boats to evacuate the people from the residences.
Three men died of electrocution in the early hours of Thursday while trying to move their handcart that got submerged due to waterlogging, police said.
The incident took place in the Deccan Gymkhana area, they said.
The three deceased, sold egg dishes at their roadside handcart near the Baba Bhide bridge, a causeway.
But after their cart went underwater as a result of heavy rains, they visited the spot and tried to shift it to a safer place However, the trio got electrocuted in the process, an official of Deccan Gymkhana police station said.
Following the incident, the three men - Abhishek Ghanekar, Akash Mane and Shiva Parihar - were rushed to a hospital, where they died during treatment, he said.
Police confirmed that another person died following a landslide on a small eatery.
"One person died while another sustained injuries after a landslide on a small eatery in Tahmini ghat in Mulshi tehsil," inspector Manoj Yadav of Paud police station said.
The district administration and local police are engaged in the task removing the debris from the road, he said adding that after removing it the road will be open for the vehicular movement.
In another incident, three people are feared trapped in a bungalow in Lavasa area after mudslide, police said.
Meanwhile, 29 tourists who were stranded due to flooding at resorts and bungalows in Malavli area near Lonavala hill station in the district were evacuated on Wednesday evening, a police official said.
Air India posted on microblogging website X that the flights to and from Mumbai may get affected due to the heavy rain.
Deputy Chief Minister and Pune Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar took stock of the rain situation and instructed the district authorities and the civic administration to provide all the help to the citizens.
IMD has issued red alert for Pune for the next 24 hours.