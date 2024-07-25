Maharashtra rains: Pune hit hardest, 4 dead; schools and colleges shut

Heavy rains has swept several parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai with the IMD issuing red alert for multiple districts. Severe waterlogging reported in several parts of the financial capital.

Pune is among the worst affected with several parts of the city being inundated due to heavy rain. Four persons are reported dead in the city amid heavy rain with three people being electrocuted due to waterlogging in the city.

The Khadakwasla Dam reached full capacity following heavy rain in the region.

A holiday has been declared for schools, colleges and other educational institutes in Raigad district and Pune city on Thursday in the wake of heavy rainfall, officials said.

A similar order has been issued for Wada and Vikramgad talukas in Palghar district.

Both these districts lie in the coastal region of Maharashtra.