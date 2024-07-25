SC Collegium recommends extension of term for nine Additional Judges of Calcutta HC

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, on Wednesday recommended to the Centre the extension of the term of nine Judges of the Calcutta High Court for a fresh term of one year, effective from August 31.

The Judges whose names have been recommended are as follows, Justice Biswaroop Chowdhury, Justice Partha Sarathi Sen, Justice Prasenjit Biswas, Justice Uday Kumar, Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta, Justice Supratim Bhattacharya,Justice Partha Sarathi Chatterjee,Justice Apurba Sinha Ray, Justice Md. Shabbar Rashidi.

Surprisingly, the SC Collegium did not recommend the names of these judges for appointment as permanent judges of the High Court at this stage.

The SC Collegium is a body led by CJI Chandrachud and two other senior-most judges—Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B.R. Gavai—who as a team decide the names for High Court judgeships and also recommend the elevation of judges to the top court.

Following the SC Collegium's recommendation for the extension of the term of these nine Additional Judges of Calcutta HC, the Centre has to take a call on it and will send its reply back to the SC Collegium.