Consultations on UCC on, Meghwal tells Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: A year after the 22nd Law Commission invited suggestions from stakeholders on the proposed nationwide Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Centre does not appear to have made any considerable progress on it.

Replying to a question raised by CPM MP John Brittas on whether the government intends to rely on the proposed new report of the Law Commission on drafting a Central UCC, Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said that the 22nd Law Commission has decided, through its notice issued in June last year, to solicit the views of the stakeholders on the Uniform Civil Code.

To a question about whether the government proposes to introduce a UCC, Meghwal said, “Article 44 of the Constitution provides that the State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a Uniform Civil Code. In view of the importance of the subject matter, the Law Commission was tasked to examine issues related to it and make appropriate recommendations. Accordingly, the Law Commission uploaded a consultation paper titled ‘Reforms of Family Law’ on its website.”

When asked if the Law Commission, in its previous report submitted on August 31, 2018, had categorically stated that a UCC is “neither necessary nor desirable,” the ministry replied that the 21st Law Commission did not submit any report.