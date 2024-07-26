Dalit teacher murdered, his father seriously injured in Rajasthan's Salumber district

A Dalit teacher was killed and his father injured ater being attacked by a person at Adwas village in Salumber district of Rajasthan.

The deceased has been identified as Shankar Meghwal (40). He was working in a government school. His father Dalchand Meghwal (60) has been seriously injured.

The assailant has been identified as Fateh Singh.

The reason behind the attack has not yet been ascertained. According to TOI, soon after the incident, people from the Meghwal community gathered outside the Udaipur hospital and demanded justice for the victims. Further investigations are on.