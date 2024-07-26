Nation

Dalit teacher murdered, his father seriously injured in Rajasthan's Salumber district

The assailant has been identified as one Fateh Singh.
Representational Image: Activists hold placards during a protest demanding justice for a Dalit boy from Rajasthan who died after he was beaten up by his teacher. (File Photo | PTI)
A Dalit teacher was killed and his father injured ater being attacked by a person at Adwas village in Salumber district of Rajasthan.

The deceased has been identified as Shankar Meghwal (40). He was working in a government school. His father Dalchand Meghwal (60) has been seriously injured.

The reason behind the attack has not yet been ascertained. According to TOI, soon after the incident, people from the Meghwal community gathered outside the Udaipur hospital and demanded justice for the victims. Further investigations are on.

