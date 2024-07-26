Gated plush colonies for surrendered Maoists and relatives in Chhattisgarh soon

RAIPUR: As cadres of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) increasingly surrender in Chhattisgarh’s strife-torn Bastar region, ensuring their safe and effective rehabilitation remains a key challenge.

The Vishnu Deo Sai government is expediting the creation of colonies equipped with basic amenities for the surrendered armed cadres of the banned outfit and their families, according to official sources. Efforts are underway to provide affordable housing through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) scheme, the sources added.

State Home Minister Vijay Sharma has written to Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, urging him to relax certain norms to facilitate this initiative conceived by the Chhattisgarh government.