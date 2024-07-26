India replaces China as Chair of Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre

NEW DELHI: India on Friday assumed the Chair of the Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre (ADPC) with a promise that the country will play a global and regional leadership role in the field of Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), officials in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

The officials said that India has taken over as the ADPC Chair as China's tenure comes to an end.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is playing a global and regional leadership role in the field of Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and the country has taken a number of global initiatives in this direction, especially in establishing an international Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI),” a senior MHA official said.

As a representative of the central government, Rajendra Singh, Member & HoD, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), has taken over the Chair of Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre (ADPC) from China for the year 2024-25 in Bangkok on Thursday, the official further said.

ADPC is an autonomous international organisation for cooperation in and implementation of disaster risk reduction and building climate resilience in Asia and the Pacific region.

India and eight other countries in the region -- Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka and Thailand -- are the founding members of ADPC, they said, adding that the country also chaired the fifth Board of Trustee meeting of ADPC held on July 25 in Bangkok.