J&K parties to meet on August 7 to discuss Centre’s move to give more powers to LG

SRINAGAR: Opposition leaders of Jammu and Kashmir would be meeting in Jammu, the winter capital of J&K, on August 7 to discuss the recent amendments to the Transaction of Business of Government of Jammu and Kashmir Rules 2019 by the Ministry of Home Affairs giving more powers to Lt Governor of the J&K Union Territory.

CPI(M) leader and former MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami told The New Indian Express that the recent amendments to the Transaction of Business of Government of Jammu and Kashmir Rules 2019 by the Ministry of Home Affairs are a “humiliation” for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Leaders from all parties barring the BJP have been invited for a meeting in Jammu on August 7 to discuss this important issue as it concerns everybody, whether they are from Kashmir or Jammu,” he said.

Tarigami said the invitation for attending the August 7 meeting has been sent to all opposition leaders and they are hopeful that all of them would attend the meeting in Jammu.

Among the invitees are J&K Apni Party, Peoples Conference and Ghulam Nabi Azad’s DPAP, which are being labelled as BJP’s proxy parties by the NC, Congress and PDP.

Tarigami said giving more powers to the Lt Governor of J&K means further disempowerment of J&K people.