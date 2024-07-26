J&K parties to meet on August 7 to discuss Centre’s move to give more powers to LG

SRINAGAR: Opposition leaders of Jammu and Kashmir would be meeting in Jammu, the winter capital of J&K, on August 7 to discuss the recent amendments to the Transaction of Business of Government of Jammu and Kashmir Rules 2019 by the Ministry of Home Affairs giving more powers to Lt Governor of the J&K Union Territory.
CPI(M) leader and former MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami told The New Indian Express that the recent amendments to the Transaction of Business of Government of Jammu and Kashmir Rules 2019 by the Ministry of Home Affairs are a “humiliation” for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
“Leaders from all parties barring the BJP have been invited for a meeting in Jammu on August 7 to discuss this important issue as it concerns everybody, whether they are from Kashmir or Jammu,” he said.
Tarigami said the invitation for attending the August 7 meeting has been sent to all opposition leaders and they are hopeful that all of them would attend the meeting in Jammu.
Among the invitees are J&K Apni Party, Peoples Conference and Ghulam Nabi Azad’s DPAP, which are being labelled as BJP’s proxy parties by the NC, Congress and PDP.
Tarigami said giving more powers to the Lt Governor of J&K means further disempowerment of J&K people.
“All those political parties, who are in disagreement with this government move, will need to sit together and chalk out future course of action on this issue,” he said adding there is no other agenda of the meeting.
According to Tarigami, he has discussed this initiative with other leaders and this initiative has nothing to do with the Gupkar Alliance.
Asked whether the leaders invited for the August 7 meeting had given their consent to attend it, he said, “There should be no hitch. This is the issue which affects and impacts our lives. This is not an electoral issue but this concerns us all as citizens”.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has amended the transaction of business of Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Rules, 2019. As per the amendments, proposals relating to transfer of administrative secretaries and cadre posts of All India Service (AIS) officers shall be submitted to Lt Governor by Administrative secretary, General Administration Department through Chief Secretary.
As per amendments, no proposal which requires previous concurrence of the Finance Department with regard to ‘Police’, ‘Public Order’, ‘All India Service’ and ‘Anti -Corruption Bureau’ to exercise the discretion of Lt Governor under the Act shall be concurred or rejected unless it has been placed before the Lt Governor through the Chief Secretary.