After SC order, revised NEET-UG results out: No of toppers down to 17 from 61

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released the final results for the NEET-UG, following a Supreme Court directive. Seventeen candidates share the top rank, down from 61 in the revised results.

Forty-four of the 67 candidates, who were initially declared toppers, had scored full marks due to the marks awarded for a specific physics question. The number of toppers was later reduced to 61 after the agency withdrew grace marks given to six candidates to compensate for lost time at a few centres.

As per the result, the top scorers achieved a perfect 720 marks with a 99.9992714 percentile. With the Supreme Court’s decision to accept only one accurate answer for each question, the revised results reflected the changes.

Consequently, the 44 students who had previously scored 715 out of 720 were ranked after those who scored 720 and the 70 students who received 716 marks out of 720.