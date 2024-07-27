Agriculture minister Chouhan, Opposition spar over legal guarantee to MSP

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha witnessed a ruckus on Friday with the Opposition demanding a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) and Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accusing the Congress of doing politics in the name of farmers.
The trouble began during the Question Hour, when Chouhan listed steps taken by the government for the welfare of farmers and spoke about the committee looking into strengthening the MSP system but did not mention a legal guarantee for MSP.
Congress MPs, including Randeep Surjewala and Jairam Ramesh, protested after the minister’s remark, saying his reply was incomplete.
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar tried to diffuse the situation, saying the minister had given a detailed reply and if the members were not satisfied, they should use available avenues to seek answers. He also threatened to name members for disrupting the House.
Opposition members, however, refused to relent and continued to shout slogans, disrupting the proceedings.
Earlier, in his reply during supplementaries, Chouhan said the government has set up a panel on MSP and would consider the recommendations once the report is submitted. “I would like to state that serving farmers for us is like worshipping God,” he said.
When Opposition members didn’t allow the minister to speak, he accused them of doing politics in the name of farmers. “The Swaminathan Committee recommended a support price giving 50% profit on costs, but the UPA government rejected it. The present government is doing a lot for farmers and has taken important decisions in farmers’ interest,” Chouhan said. He said the NDA government has increased the MSP on 23 crops.
Since July 22, 2022, the committee has met six times. “Whenever the panel submits its report, the government will examine it,” Chouhan said.
On the question of whether the government wants to give a legal guarantee of MSP to farmers or not, the minister said it is continuously working towards farmers’ welfare. “We have given twice the MSP rates as compared to when (Randeep) Surjewala’s government was in power,” he said.
The House also witnessed a noisy scene after Congress MP Neeraj Dangi said that in 1993, the Congress government under then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao made provision of 27 per cent reservation for socially and educationally backward through office memorandum, which was later challenged in the Supreme Court.
Treasury benches raised slogans against Congress and amid the uproar, he continued his speech demanding a caste-based census and removing the 50% reservation limit.