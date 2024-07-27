Nation

Five children among eight family members killed after car falls into gorge in J-K's Anantnag

Family's vehicle skids off road and falls into gorge; all eight died on the spot.
PTI

SRINAGAR: Eight members of a family, including five children, were killed when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, officials said.

A policeman, two women and five children aged between six and 16 are among the dead, they said.

The victims were travelling from Kishtwar towards Marwah via the Sinthan Top when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell off the gorge at Daksum, officials said.

The family of eight died on the spot, they said.

