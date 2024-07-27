Former Bengal MLA Biswanath Chowdhury dies at 82

KOLKATA: Former West Bengal minister Biswanath Chowdhury died at a state-run hospital in Kolkata on Saturday morning, officials said.

Chowdhury (82), who was an eight-term MLA, was battling cancer.

"He was admitted to the SSKM Hospital last week, and he breathed his last at 6.42 am today," an official said.

Chowdhury, a leader of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), was the MLA of Balurghat in Dakshin Dinajpur district. He was the minister for jails and social welfare from 1987 to 2011.

Expressing grief, CM Mamata Banerjee announced a half-day holiday in all state government offices as a mark of respect for the former minister.

"I am saddened by the demise of former state minister Biswanath Chowdhury. Although he was a leader in the opposition party, we had a very good relationship. On hearing about his illness, we admitted him to SSKM Hospital and arranged for treatment. But none of the efforts worked. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues on this sad day," she posted on X.