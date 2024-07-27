HC seeks report on conversion of tribals in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Hearing a Public Interest Litigation seeking a ban on the conversion of tribals in the state through ‘Changai Sabha,’ the Jharkhand High Court on Thursday sought a detailed report on the districts where the conversion of tribals is taking place and the actions taken to check conversions by the central and state governments. The HC asked both governments to file a reply by August 27.

The petitioner’s advocate, Rohit Ranjan Sinha, argued that the government should form an investigation committee.

The petitioner contended that tribals are being lured and converted to other religions, and this should be stopped.

Soma Oraon, a social worker advocating for the welfare of tribals, filed the PIL to stop the conversion of tribals.

In a similar PIL filed by Jamshedpur-based social activist Daniel Danish, seeking a probe into Bangladeshi intrusion and the changing demography of Santhal Pargana, the HC directed the government to identify the infiltrators and prepare an action plan to send them back to their country.