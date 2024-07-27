Lucknow Diary: UP to be in focus at RSS coordination meeting

UP to be in focus at RSS meet

The UP debacle has triggered a series of meetings and confabulations not only in the BJP but in its parent organisation, the RSS. RSS also seems to be equally worried about the future poll course of the party. The issue is set to figure prominently at the much-awaited RSS coordination meeting in Kerala between July 31 and August 2. The meeting, to be held in Palakkad district, assumes significance amid the buzz of a rift between the BJP and its ideological fountainhead. Sources claim that national BJP chief JP Nadda is likely to attend the meeting.

Amid political rumblings, new equations on anvil

Amid the political rumbling within the NDA, including the BJP and the allies, the recent meeting of Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) leader Pallavi Patel with UP CM Yogi Adityanath is a talk of the town. Patel defeated Deputy CM Keshav Maurya in his traditional Sirathu seat on a SP ticket in 2022. The meeting is being witnessed as a gesture to send out a message to Keshav Maurya and BJP ally Apna Dal (S) chief Anupriya Patel. Pallavi and Anupriya are sisters, but after father Sone Lal Patel’s demise, differences among copped up over father’s legacy.

BJP MLA gets security, says full faith in Yogi

Fateh Bahadur Singh, former minister and son of ex-CM Vir Bahadur Singh, finally issued a statement saying that government was conducting a high-level probe into reports of threat to his life and he was “fully satisfied” with the Special Task Force handling the case. Seven-time MLA had expressed discontent over alleged insensitive attitude of the Gorakhpur district authorities for not taking the issue seriously. However, issuing a letter on Friday, he said he has a personal rapport with CM Yogi Adityanath who had provided him Y-Plus security cover since last five years. The former minister said he had full faith and confidence in the CM.

Namita bajpai

Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh

namita.bajpai@ newindianexpress.com