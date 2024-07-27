Mamata, Soren to attend NITI Aayog council meeting today

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will participate in the ninth meeting of the NITI Aayog governing council on Saturday for some time if she is allowed to speak, as will her Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren, amid a boycott by other chief ministers of opposition-ruled states.

The meeting will discuss a range of issues, including a Viksit Bharat@2047 document.

“If they allow me to record our voice, I will do so. Else, I will leave in protest. I will try to speak on behalf of our state. As far as I know, Hemant (Soren) is also going to speak for his state. On behalf of us (INDIA bloc), we will speak for everybody,” Mamata said in Kolkata.

Upon her arrival in Delhi, she went ballistic against the NITI Aayog, saying it should be scrapped and the Planning Commission brought back.

“Since the NITI Aayog came up, I have not seen a single work being done because they don’t have power. Earlier, there was a Planning Commission.... At that time, I saw there was a system,” she charged.

As for Viksit Bharat@2047, sources said it is a vision document on making India a developed economy of $30 trillion by 2047.

“In 2023, NITI Aayog was entrusted with the task of consolidating the 10 sector-wise thematic visions into a combined vision for ViksitBharat @2047. The vision encompasses various aspects of development,” a senior official said.

The governing council includes all CMs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chairman of NITI Aayog.