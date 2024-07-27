NHRC show cause notice to Rajasthan DGP, Chief Secretary on minor girl's rape by police

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a show cause notice to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Rajasthan, asking them to file their reply within eight weeks on why a compensation of Rs 2.50 lakh should not be recommended for the minor girl allegedly abused by the police in Dausa district, Rajasthan.

Acting on a petition filed by activist and Supreme Court advocate Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC passed the order. Tripathy and other human rights defenders alleged the rape of a minor girl by a Sub-Inspector of Police in an area under Dausa district, Rajasthan, on November 10, 2023.

The incident was reported from the Lalsot area of the district, where the accused Sub-Inspector, identified as Bhupendra Singh, allegedly lured the minor to his room in the afternoon and raped her.

The NHRC had directed the Superintendent of Police and the District Magistrate of Dausa, Rajasthan, to submit a report regarding the payment of compensation to the victim as per the state and DLSA's victim compensation scheme.

A copy of the direction was also communicated to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Government of Rajasthan, for information and necessary action.

After considering the reports, the NHRC observed that they were silent on the aspect of departmental action against the police official, SI Bhupendra Singh.

Therefore, the NHRC directed the Superintendent of Police, Dausa, Rajasthan, to initiate departmental proceedings against the delinquent police SI Bhupendra Singh for the misconduct committed by him and submit an action taken report to the Commission within eight weeks.

As the matter pertains to the violation of human rights of the minor girl by a public servant, a senior rank police official, a notice under Section 18 of the Protection of Human Rights Act was sent to the Government of Rajasthan through its Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to show cause why compensation should not be recommended for the victim minor girl