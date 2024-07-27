Priyanka visits Type VIII bungalow offered to Rahul on Sunehri Bagh Road

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi may soon be allotted bungalow no 5 on Sunehri Bagh Road. The House Committee has reportedly offered him the property. However, the Congress leader is yet to accept the accommodation. Congress general secretary and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the house on Friday.

Since he became a member of the Lok Sabha, Rahul had been staying at property number 12 in Tughlaq Lane till his disqualification from the House last year. The former Congress president had to vacate the house following his conviction in a defamation case.

Subsequently, he shifted to 10, Janpath, which is the residence of his mother Sonia Gandhi for years. Rahul has continued to live there even after his disqualification was stayed by the Supreme Court.

With Rahul now becoming the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, he is entitled to a Type-VIII bungalow as he holds a Cabinet minister’s rank.

Recently, a few cabinet ministers were allotted Type-VIII bungalows as per the rules. Manohar Lal Khattar, former Haryana chief minister who is now Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, has been given 3, Krishna Menon Marg. Previously, it used to be the official residence of former agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

TDP leader and Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has got 22, Akbar Road, while LJP(RV) leader and Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan was allotted bungalow no 1 on Sunehri Bagh Road. Heavy Industries minister HD Kumaraswamy was given 6, Kushak Road, and 7B, Janpath is home to MSME minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Last month, the Directorate of Estates had sent notices to ex-ministers and MPs, who have either lost or not contested elections, to vacate their official residences.