Centre, states must work in unison for Viksit Bharat: PM

NEW DELHI: Addressing a meeting of the CMs and deputy CMs of the BJP-ruled states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said a coordinated effort by governments at the Centre and in states will help achieve the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Both developing heritage and building a legacy of development have a special place in the idea of ‘Viksit Bharat’, Modi said on the second day of the meeting, called ‘mukhyamantri parishad’.

The PM spoke at length about his government’s agenda of making India a $5 trillion economy with a distinction of being world’s third largest economy and stressed the importance of public participation in welfare measures, said leaders aware of the details of the meeting.