Centre, states must work in unison for Viksit Bharat: PM

NEW DELHI: Addressing a meeting of the CMs and deputy CMs of the BJP-ruled states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said a coordinated effort by governments at the Centre and in states will help achieve the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’.
Both developing heritage and building a legacy of development have a special place in the idea of ‘Viksit Bharat’, Modi said on the second day of the meeting, called ‘mukhyamantri parishad’.
The PM spoke at length about his government’s agenda of making India a $5 trillion economy with a distinction of being world’s third largest economy and stressed the importance of public participation in welfare measures, said leaders aware of the details of the meeting.
The meeting brainstormed on a host of issues ranging from success of the government schemes to political challenges emerging for the party in the wake of recent Lok Sabha elections.
The CMs and their deputies presented report cards of their governments’ success in schemes and good governance practices. “They resolved to follow the call of PM Modi to ensure saturation coverage of welfare and development schemes in their states, which will set an example of good governance among beneficiaries,” a BJP leader said.
UP CM Yogi Aditaynath reportedly made a presentation before the PM on the state’s flagship programme ‘Gram Sachivalaya’ and its digitisation. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also made a presentation on his state’s ‘Rozgar Sangam Yojna’, started to tackle unemployment, while Bihar’s deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha made a presentation on state’s success in checking illegal mining.
Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, and party president JP Nadda participated in the discussions on issues, strategies and challenges.
On Saturday, Modi emphasised the need to ensure saturation coverage of welfare schemes and said states ruled by the BJP should be seen as setting an example of good governance. “Our party is working tirelessly to further good governance and fulfil the aspirations of the people,” the PM posted on X after the first day of the meeting.
The ‘mukhyamantri parishad’ is organised by the BJP at regular intervals to review key schemes in states and ensure good governance practices.