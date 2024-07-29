India not looking at any third country to mediate on China, says Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: India has a problem with China but is not looking at any third country for mediation, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday in Tokyo.

“We have a problem, but it's an issue between India and China. It is for the two of us to talk it over and find a way. We are not looking at other countries. I have met China’s foreign minister twice. It is an issue between the two of us,” said Jaishankar who had met Chinese FM Wang Yi a few days back at the ASEAN meet and earlier during the SCO Summit.

Meanwhile, the Quad foreign ministers reiterated that there was need to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity and no country should dominate others.

“All countries have a role in contributing to regional peace, stability and prosperity while seeking a region in which no country dominates and no country is dominated. And each country is free from coercion in all its forms,” said the joint statement of the Quad FMs.

India is in contact with both Russia and Ukraine and is of the belief that the solution to the conflict will not come from the battlefield, said Jaishankar during a presser after the Quad Foreign Ministers meeting in Tokyo on Monday.

Asked about reports suggesting that PM Modi may visit Kyiv, he said, "I can reasonably expect that there will be more contacts between us and Russia and us and Ukraine. Regarding visits, we make our positions known at the right time and through the right channels."

Jaishankar also said that the only solution to the conflict was through dialogue and diplomacy and that India is supportive of all the countries seeking peace.