Punjab: Mob ransacks police station, thrashes cops

CHANDIGARH: After a heated argument between a shopkeeper and policemen at a check post over speeding, a mob allegedly barged into a police post in Ludhiana, vandalised it and thrashed an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and other police personnel. Two alleged accused were arrested in the case.

Sources said that a mob broke the gate of the Shingar police post, forced their way inside and ransacked the office on Saturday night. Police officials said that issue began after a shopkeeper and his son riding a scooter were caught at a check post for speeding. The shopkeeper was brought to the police post but he managed to flee. Later, he brought some people along with him to the police station and barged into it.

A family member of the alleged accused said that the policemen on duty were drunk and they misbehaved with the duo.