Will not seek any post in Jan Suraaj: Prashant Kishor

Kishor said he will continue to reach out to the people at the grassroots level.
Jan Suraj Abhiyan Chief Prashant Kishor addresses a meeting, at Bapu auditorium, in Patna, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Jan Suraj Abhiyan Chief Prashant Kishor addresses a meeting, at Bapu auditorium, in Patna, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)
PTI

PATNA: Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Monday made it clear that he "will not be seeking any post" once his Jan Suraaj campaign evolves into a full-fledged political party later this year.

The IPAC founder expressed his sentiments in a lengthy post on X, a day after he told a well-attended meeting of Jan Suraaj that on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, the drive will metamorph into a political party.

"After more than two years of padayatra through thousands of villages and small towns of Bihar, we formally started the process of party formation to give a better alternative that would end decades of misery and ensure a better future for the children of Bihar," he said.

On Sunday, the process began with the first of the eight office bearers' convention before the official launch of the party on Oct 2, he added.

"Over the next two months 1.5 lakh Jan Suraaj office bearers together with lakhs of participating 'Sansthapak Sadasyas' (founding members) of Jan Suraaj will deliberate, and decide on the key priorities of the party; draft and finalise a party constitution, and finally elect the leader (s) of the party," Kishor said.

"As promised, I will not be seeking any post in the party and will continue with my grassroots outreach for the next many months...And it all began with the prayer chosen by the people here in an online survey!" he added.

