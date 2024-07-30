Banned Jamaat returning to poll politics in J&K?

SRINAGAR: After its workers and leaders voted in the recent Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, a socio-religious and political organization of J&K, is likely to contest the forthcoming Assembly polls in the Union Territory if the Centre lifts the ban on the organization. The JeI was formerly a part of separatist Hurriyat Conference.

If things go well, then it would be after 35 years that the Jamaat would be returning to mainstream politics in J&K. Several Jamaat leaders have expressed willingness to contest the polls if the ban on the outfit is lifted. Two senior Jamaat leaders – Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz, the former Jamaat chief, and Faheem Mohammad Ramzan -- on their release from detention have supported the idea of contesting the Assembly polls. “After the imposition of a ban on Jamaat by the government, its activities have come to a halt. Jamaat was working peacefully here.

It has now formed a 5-member panel which has been given powers. “Let us see how it wants to go forward and what decisions it will take. We will support the decision of this panel,” Hameed said in a video message. Another released Jamaat leader Faheem Mohammad Ramzan said Jamaat will positively think over contesting polls in J&K.

“Jamaat has contested the elections in the past. It participated in panchayat, local bodies, parliamentary and Assembly polls. On one occasion, Jamaat was the opposition party of the J&K Assembly and our leader was the opposition leader. Contesting polls should not be a new thing for it,” he said, adding if required, the Jamaat constitution may be amended.

Jamaat was banned and declared an ‘Unlawful Association’ by the Centre on February 28, 2019. The ban came a fortnight after a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy at Lethpora, Pulwama in which 40 paramilitary personnel were killed.

After being banned, the government launched a crackdown against the organization. All top and middle-rung leaders and activists were arrested.