BJP attacks Rahul, asks him to keep decorum of House

“The Speaker is the custodian of the House. But Rahul continued with his attack in the House. He must know that representatives of 140 crore people sit inside Parliament. He will have to work and speak as per the rules of the House because he is now the LoP,” Rijiju asserted.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also came down heavily on Rahul. “The language used and behaviour shown in the House questioning the Constitutional post of the Speaker, is nothing but an action that undermines democracy and the Constitution,” said Vaishnaw.

“Rahul has a history; he was the one who tore down the copy of an ordinance issued by his own party government. How can he follow the rules of the Constitution”, he asked.

BJP national media in-charge and LS MP Anil Baluni also slammed the Congress leader. “He spoke many things contrary to the dignity of the post he hold and the rules of Parliament,” said Baluni.

He added that Rahul raised a question about the LS speaker, which was not right as per the rules of the House. “In his speech, he did not say anything about the budget. Maybe he did not read the Budget proposals,” said Baluni.