BJP in UP House puts up united front on day one

As soon as the CM, flanked by both the deputy CMs and other ministers, entered the central hall of the assembly, he was thronged by the ruling party MLAs and Raja Bhaiyya of Jansatta Dal who sought his blessings by touching his feet. Unlike earlier, CM Yogi also visited the leaders of both the treasury benches and opposition to exchange pleasantries. He went to newly-appointed leader of opposition Mata Prasad Pandey of Samajwadi Party, other opposition MLAs including Shivpal Yadav, Ram Achal Rajbhar, Toofani Saroj to greet them.

Though the session started on a fiery note with opposition MLAs thronging the well with placards over a number of issues including law and order, flood, power supply, price rise, the CM convened a meeting of NDA legislature party with both deputy CMs sitting on each of his sides ahead of the session in his secretariat. Besides both the deputy CMs, OP Rajbhar of SBSP, Ashish Patel of Apna Dal (S), Sanjay Nishad of NISHAD party and BJP state unit chief Bhupendra Chaudhury were seen sitting with the CM.