BJP in UP House puts up united front on day one

LUCKNOW: The confidence level of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appeared a few notches up after his return from three-day brainstorming in Delhi with the BJP brass. He along with his two deputies — Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Pathak — put up a united face of the party and the state government when they entered the Assembly together on inaugural day of the monsoon session of state legislature on Monday.
A marked change in the body language of the CM is creating a buzz in Lucknow’s political circles. A political storm blew post-Lok Sabha debacle in state, then a thaw set in the BJP camp.
As soon as the CM, flanked by both the deputy CMs and other ministers, entered the central hall of the assembly, he was thronged by the ruling party MLAs and Raja Bhaiyya of Jansatta Dal who sought his blessings by touching his feet. Unlike earlier, CM Yogi also visited the leaders of both the treasury benches and opposition to exchange pleasantries. He went to newly-appointed leader of opposition Mata Prasad Pandey of Samajwadi Party, other opposition MLAs including Shivpal Yadav, Ram Achal Rajbhar, Toofani Saroj to greet them.
Though the session started on a fiery note with opposition MLAs thronging the well with placards over a number of issues including law and order, flood, power supply, price rise, the CM convened a meeting of NDA legislature party with both deputy CMs sitting on each of his sides ahead of the session in his secretariat. Besides both the deputy CMs, OP Rajbhar of SBSP, Ashish Patel of Apna Dal (S), Sanjay Nishad of NISHAD party and BJP state unit chief Bhupendra Chaudhury were seen sitting with the CM.
Ready for discussion
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said his government was ready for a constructive discussion on issues related to people and the state’s development during the monsoon session of the legislative assembly. Talking to media persons, Yogi sought the opposition’s support for the smooth functioning of the House.