CBI coordinates return of accused wanted by UP Police from Switzerland

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) global cooperation centre with the help of INTERPOL NCB – Bern has succeeded in ensuring return of a wanted Red Corner Notice (RCN) subject Anil Kumar Khanna to India from Switzerland, who was wanted by Uttar Pradesh Police in a financial fraud case, officials said Tuesday.

The officials said that the accused Khanna has been facing charges of financial embezzlement in a 26-year-old case registered by Uttar Pradesh Police.

Uttar Pradesh Police was on the lookout for Khanna for allegedly cheating and defrauding the Uttar Pradesh Financial Corporation to the tune of Rs 37 lakh in 1998, when he was posted in state public sector undertaking (PSU) Uttar Pradesh Financial Corporation (UPFC) while he was working as an Assistant Manager.

The CBI had got a Red Corner Notice issued against absconding Khanna on June 12, 2017 by the Interpol General Headquarters at the request of the Uttar Pradesh Police, the officials said, adding that the Red Notice was circulated among all the 196 member countries of Interpol.

“The Global Operations Centre of the Central Bureau of Investigation has coordinated with INTERPOL NCB-Bern and the Uttar Pradesh Police for the return of a Red Notice subject from Switzerland to India on July 29, 2024,” a spokesperson in the agency said in an official statement.

Khanna was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police upon his return from Switzerland, the officials added.

The CBI, as the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India, coordinates with all law enforcement agencies in India for assistance via INTERPOL channels to bring back wanted criminals from the member countries.