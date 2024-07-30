Extend all possible support to landslide-hit Kerala: Rahul Gandhi in LS

NEW DELHI: Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said in the Lok Sabha that more than 70 people have been killed in the landslides in Kerala's Wayanad, and demanded that the Centre extend all possible support for rescue and rehabilitation of those affected.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Gandhi also sought enhanced compensation to the next of kin of those killed in the landslides and restoration of vital transport and communication lines.

As Congress members sought a response from the government, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and has also dispatched a Minister of State from Kerala to coordinate relief efforts.

"Early this morning, Wayanad was hit by several devastating landslides. More than 70 people have been killed. Mundakkai village has been cut off and the devastating loss of lives and extensive damage is yet to be assessed due to the scale of the tragedy," Gandhi said.