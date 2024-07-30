Maharashtra: PM-Fadnavis meet sparks buzz over top party post

MUMBAI: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Saturday sparked speculation that Fadnavis may replace BJP chief JP Nadda. Fadnavis is said to be the frontrunner for the post among other contenders.
Nadda has been on extension since the expiry of his term. Sources said the BJP has narrowed its search over a few names for the party chief post. Two names have reportedly emerged from Maharashtra: party general secretary Vinod Tawde and another is Fadnavis.
“Fadnavis’ meeting with Modi along with former’s spouse and daughter in Delhi gives credence to the impression that the top BJP leadership wants to appoint Fadnavis to a key position of the party,” said a source.
“Earlier, there were differences between the RSS and BJP over the names, which delayed the appointment of the national BJP chief. However, a consensus seems to have emerged over Fadnavis. That’s why the Fadnavis-Modi meeting is significant,” said the source.
Another senior leader said there are two thoughts within the BJP that Fadnavis should be elevated either as the party chief or a minister in Modi’s cabinet. “However, RSS is in favour of appointing Fadnavis as the national president so that Fadnavis can play the long role in central politics and is groomed for some time because the BJP government at the centre will work him as a cushion,” said the source.
“Fadnavis comes from the RSS headquarters Nagpur. Being a Brahmin by caste and close to PM Modi ensures that all hurdles in his elevations are being removed,” said the source.
A senior RSS functionary confirmed the development. He said after Fadnavis’ demotion from chief minister to deputy CM and the way the BJP lost in Lok Sabha elections in the state, there is no point keeping him in Maharashtra. “There is a lot of negativity against him among particularly Maratha, Dalit and downtrodden communities. So keeping him at the helm of the party affair will not be a wise decision,” said the source.