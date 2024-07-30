Maharashtra: PM-Fadnavis meet sparks buzz over top party post

“Earlier, there were differences between the RSS and BJP over the names, which delayed the appointment of the national BJP chief. However, a consensus seems to have emerged over Fadnavis. That’s why the Fadnavis-Modi meeting is significant,” said the source.

Another senior leader said there are two thoughts within the BJP that Fadnavis should be elevated either as the party chief or a minister in Modi’s cabinet. “However, RSS is in favour of appointing Fadnavis as the national president so that Fadnavis can play the long role in central politics and is groomed for some time because the BJP government at the centre will work him as a cushion,” said the source.

“Fadnavis comes from the RSS headquarters Nagpur. Being a Brahmin by caste and close to PM Modi ensures that all hurdles in his elevations are being removed,” said the source.

A senior RSS functionary confirmed the development. He said after Fadnavis’ demotion from chief minister to deputy CM and the way the BJP lost in Lok Sabha elections in the state, there is no point keeping him in Maharashtra. “There is a lot of negativity against him among particularly Maratha, Dalit and downtrodden communities. So keeping him at the helm of the party affair will not be a wise decision,” said the source.