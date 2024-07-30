Money laundering case: SC grants bail to ex-Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on medical grounds

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday in its order granted interim medical bail to NCP leader Nawab Malik till disposal of his regular bail plea before the Bombay High Court, in a money laundering case.

The lawyer appearing for accused Malik, told the apex court’s two-judge bench, led by Bela M Trivedi and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, that one of his lungs had collapsed.

To it, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, for ED, taking a humanitarian approach, also did not oppose the interim medical bail. "Even main bail cancellation to be confirmed, there is no objection from my side," Raju told the apex court.

While allowing the plea of Malik, the court made his bail absolute and noted in its order that this was made out of interim bail. "Order subject to conditions set by the special court," the apex court said.

The Supreme Court in the month of January this year, extended the interim bail to former Maharashtra minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, Malik, an accused in a money laundering case on health grounds by another six months.

The senior NCP leader was initially granted interim bail on medical grounds by the apex court for two months in August last year. This was subsequently also extended by three months in October, as it was apprised by the petitioner (Malik) to the Supreme Court that the former minister's health had not improved since the last order.

"He is undergoing treatment for kidney-related and other ailments at a private hospital in Mumbai," he told the apex court.

The ED alleged that Malik connived with D-gang member and Ibrahim's sister, Haseena Parker, and two others along with an usurped property in Mumbai's Kurla between 1999 and 2006.

The agency has alleged that since Parker handled the illegal business of the notorious gangster and global terrorist, the money that Malik allegedly paid her, was ultimately used for terror funding, slapping charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the former legislator.