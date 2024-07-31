Goods train wagon derails in Bengal's New Jalpaiguri, none hurt

KOLKATA: A wagon of a goods train derailed near Rangapani station in West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri Rail Division on Wednesday, a senior official said.

There was no report of any injury or fatality, the North-East Frontier Railway (NFR) official said.

The empty petroleum wagon, which was part of the goods train, was headed for Rangapani siding when it jumped the tracks at 11:45 am, NFR CPRO Sabyasachi De told PTI.

He said there was no disruption in railway traffic movement in the region.

Railway personnel cleared the tracks by promptly hauling the derailed wagon, De said.

The spot is not far from the site where three coaches of Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express had derailed on June 17 as a goods train collided with it, claiming 10 lives.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on X that we are very concerned about what is happening!! Another rail accident today, in the same Phansidewa/Rangapani area in North Bengal, where there was a most tragic accident just six weeks back! she said.

On Tuesday, two persons were killed and 22 others injured after 18 coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district.